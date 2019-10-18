Q4 2019 Earnings Estimate for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) Issued By Raymond James

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a report released on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.83. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$53.30 million for the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LIF. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$36.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

Shares of TSE LIF opened at C$23.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$25.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12-month low of C$22.16 and a 12-month high of C$36.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.60%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC engages in the production and sale of iron ore pellets and concentrates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

