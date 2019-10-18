Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for TRI Pointe Group Inc Increased by Analyst (NYSE:TPH)

TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TRI Pointe Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 15th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.64. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $692.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $15.83 on Friday. TRI Pointe Group has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average is $13.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in TRI Pointe Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

