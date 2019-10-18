Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Murphy Oil Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a report released on Monday, October 14th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $709.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue was up 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MUR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Murphy Oil from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.13.

Shares of MUR opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $17.04 and a one year high of $35.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average of $23.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.37%.

In related news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,360 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $25,187.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,365 shares in the company, valued at $469,759.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.8% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 18,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the second quarter valued at about $1,788,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 133.1% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 28,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 16,252 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 12.6% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 100,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 64.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 471,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 184,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

