Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.94% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Qurate Retail, Inc. operates and owns interests in digital commerce businesses. The company’s business and asset consist of its subsidiaries QVC Inc., HSN Inc., and zulily, llc as well as its interests in ILG and FTD, among other things. Qurate Retail Inc., formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation, is based in Colorado, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on QRTEA. DA Davidson set a $16.00 target price on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of QRTEA opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.19. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.04.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Qurate Retail Inc Series A’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 9.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 22,084 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 285.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,099,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 813,811 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 86.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 35,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 16,424 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the third quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 2.9% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 43,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

