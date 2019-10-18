Range Resources (LON:RRL) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Range Resources Ltd (LON:RRL)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $0.03. Range Resources shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 13,388,995 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 million and a PE ratio of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,052.15, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.03.

Range Resources Company Profile (LON:RRL)

Range Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Trinidad and Indonesia. It holds 100% interests in three onshore production licenses, including Morne Diablo, South Quarry, and Beach Marcelle; and 80% interest in the St Mary's exploration block. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Perth, Australia.

