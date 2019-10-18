Raymond James Comments on Cameco Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cameco in a report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.02). Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Cameco had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Cameco’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

CCJ opened at $9.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average of $10.03. Cameco has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.91.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth $497,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 459,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after buying an additional 125,199 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth $540,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,193,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,334,000 after buying an additional 378,755 shares during the period. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter worth $2,389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

