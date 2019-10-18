Raymond James Comments on OceanaGold Corp’s Q3 2019 Earnings (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Corp (TSE:OGC) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OceanaGold in a report released on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of OceanaGold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Pi Financial dropped their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$6.00 to C$5.70 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.20.

Shares of TSE:OGC opened at C$3.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.54. OceanaGold has a one year low of C$2.85 and a one year high of C$5.01. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$248.81 million during the quarter.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

