Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $15.00. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.55% from the company’s previous close.

RYAM has been the subject of several other reports. Sidoti downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 price objective on Rayonier Advanced Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:RYAM traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.08. 253,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,045. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.09. The company has a market cap of $213.36 million, a PE ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $15.66.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $488.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Rayonier Advanced Materials’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,864,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,080,000 after acquiring an additional 82,900 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,902,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,347,000 after acquiring an additional 79,294 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,128,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after acquiring an additional 197,163 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 954,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 11,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 794,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 19,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

