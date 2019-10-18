Reach4entertainment Enterprises (LON:R4E) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of Reach4entertainment Enterprises PLC (LON:R4E) fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.91 ($0.01), 301,668 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,430,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.93 ($0.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 million and a P/E ratio of -6.00.

Reach4entertainment Enterprises Company Profile (LON:R4E)

reach4entertainment enterprises plc, an entertainment promotion and brand building company, operates theatrical, film and live entertainment advertising, marketing, and display agencies in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Germany. The company is involved in creative designing and branding; media strategy and buying; ticketing, pricing, and yield management; marketing and sales promotion; direct marketing; market research; sponsorship and corporate partnership; interactive design, media, and marketing; TV and radio production; print production; publishing; and front of house signage activities.

