Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $162.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a positive rating and issued a $239.00 price objective (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, National Securities started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Reata Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $205.75.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ RETA traded up $11.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $184.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,236,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,809. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $185.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.43 and a beta of 2.40.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.02). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 410.38% and a negative return on equity of 3,282.73%. The business had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, insider Elaine Castellanos sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jason Douglas Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,235,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $7,732,150 over the last quarter. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RETA. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.