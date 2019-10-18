Regent Investment Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Regent Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 386.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX traded up $2.10 on Friday, reaching $258.90. The company had a trading volume of 32,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,167. The firm has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $208.62 and a fifty-two week high of $264.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $254.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 5.02%. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.97%.

In related news, SVP Charles R. Bodner sold 1,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.08, for a total value of $393,761.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,214.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total value of $3,002,702.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,937,554.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,249 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,803 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.55.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

