Regent Investment Management LLC Has $2.16 Million Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 40.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,980 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,346.8% in the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

SCHE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.89. The stock had a trading volume of 538,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,441. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.64. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $27.05.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.