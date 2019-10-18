Regent Investment Management LLC Has $518,000 Position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 241,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 46.0% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 75,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 23,879 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 135.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HIG traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,130,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,013. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.64. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.54 and a fifty-two week high of $61.23.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HIG. Evercore ISI upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 3,011 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $178,431.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brion S. Johnson sold 3,299 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $200,546.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,622.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,481 shares of company stock valued at $4,200,698. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

