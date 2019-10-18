Regent Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Regent Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,183 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6,680.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,312,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $636,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219,346 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $139,358,000. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 456.1% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,222,183 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $123,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,390 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 49.9% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,366,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $238,844,000 after acquiring an additional 788,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3,951.6% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 658,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $67,380,000 after acquiring an additional 642,327 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $1,417,773.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,092.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $1,363,358.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,429.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 price objective (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.96.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.99. The stock had a trading volume of 181,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,875,489. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.92. The stock has a market cap of $86.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.75 and a 12 month high of $118.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.96 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 111.09%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

