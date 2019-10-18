Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Plans $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the bank on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th.

Regions Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 23.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Regions Financial has a payout ratio of 43.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Regions Financial to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.0%.

RF stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average of $14.97. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $17.88.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP C. Keith Herron sold 69,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $1,005,368.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 232,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,953.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $328,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,852.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,436 shares of company stock worth $2,024,102. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RF shares. ValuEngine raised Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup lowered Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on Regions Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.74.

Regions Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.37 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

