Renaissance Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPY. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $584,000. Sepio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,008,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 43,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,798,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $298.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,330,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,288,594. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $233.76 and a 1 year high of $302.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $295.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.89.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $1.3836 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

