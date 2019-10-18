Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €69.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RNO. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Oddo Bhf set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €64.39 ($74.87).

EPA RNO traded down €6.30 ($7.33) on Thursday, reaching €48.56 ($56.47). The stock had a trading volume of 7,154,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €53.35. Renault has a 1 year low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 1 year high of €100.70 ($117.09).

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

