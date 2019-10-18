Renew (LON:RNWH) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $400.41

Renew Holdings Plc (LON:RNWH) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $400.41 and traded as low as $370.00. Renew shares last traded at $371.50, with a volume of 49,106 shares trading hands.

RNWH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Renew in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Renew in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.90, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $286.25 million and a PE ratio of 14.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 386.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 400.09.

Renew Holdings plc provides multidisciplinary engineering services to the energy, environmental, infrastructure, and specialist building sectors in the United Kingdom. Its services in the energy sector include operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering; nuclear decommissioning and decontamination; and specialist fabrication and manufacturing.

