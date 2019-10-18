Renishaw (LON:RSW) Earns “Reduce” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their reduce rating on shares of Renishaw (LON:RSW) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,300 ($43.12) price objective on the stock.

RSW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Renishaw in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Renishaw in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Renishaw in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Renishaw in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of GBX 3,644.38 ($47.62).

Renishaw stock opened at GBX 3,228 ($42.18) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,646.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,903.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.48. Renishaw has a 1-year low of GBX 3,030 ($39.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,724 ($61.73).

Renishaw (LON:RSW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported GBX 119.90 ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 129.20 ($1.69) by GBX (9.30) (($0.12)).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a GBX 46 ($0.60) dividend. This is an increase from Renishaw’s previous dividend of $14.00. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Renishaw’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.47%.

Renishaw Company Profile

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

