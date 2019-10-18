Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts predict that Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Repay’s earnings. Repay posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 800%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Repay will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Repay.

RPAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Repay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 price target on Repay and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Repay in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Repay stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 240,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.74% of Repay as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Repay stock opened at $13.74 on Tuesday. Repay has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $443.12 million, a PE ratio of -98.14 and a beta of -0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.29.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

