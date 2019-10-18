Resimac Group (ASX:RMC) Trading 1.1% Higher

Resimac Group Ltd (ASX:RMC) traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.93 ($0.66) and last traded at A$0.93 ($0.66), 45,823 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.92 ($0.65).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.67. The company has a current ratio of 230.78, a quick ratio of 230.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,329.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.39 million and a PE ratio of 7.95.

In other news, insider Michael Jefferies 29,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th.

Resimac Group Company Profile (ASX:RMC)

Resimac Group Ltd, a non-bank financial institution, provides residential mortgage solutions in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Australian Lending Business, New Zealand Lending Business, and Paywise Business. It offers prime and specialist lending products; and home loans, loans for investors, land and construction loans, and bridging loans, as well as refinancing/debt consolidation services.

