Revain Market Cap Hits $24.98 Million (R)

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. One Revain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0516 or 0.00000636 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox, Kucoin and OKEx. During the last seven days, Revain has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. Revain has a total market cap of $24.98 million and approximately $748,664.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012428 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00227770 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.01108542 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000788 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00030606 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00089965 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Revain Token Profile

Revain’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain. The official website for Revain is revain.org. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Revain

Revain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, OKEx, Kuna, Cryptopia, HitBTC, BitFlip, C-CEX, YoBit, BTC-Alpha, BitForex and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

