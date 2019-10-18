Reviewing Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) and Palomar (NYSE:PLMR)

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) and Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Berkshire Hathaway and Palomar’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Hathaway $247.84 billion 2.06 $4.02 billion $15,075.48 20.78 Palomar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Berkshire Hathaway has higher revenue and earnings than Palomar.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Berkshire Hathaway and Palomar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkshire Hathaway 0 0 1 0 3.00 Palomar 0 1 6 0 2.86

Berkshire Hathaway presently has a consensus target price of $367,000.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.18%. Palomar has a consensus target price of $41.60, indicating a potential downside of 0.72%. Given Berkshire Hathaway’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Berkshire Hathaway is more favorable than Palomar.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.6% of Berkshire Hathaway shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of Palomar shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Berkshire Hathaway shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Berkshire Hathaway and Palomar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Hathaway 11.49% 6.52% 3.30% Palomar N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Berkshire Hathaway beats Palomar on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, as well as life, accident, and health reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets. In addition, it offers real estate brokerage services; and leases transportation equipment and furniture. Further, the company manufactures boxed chocolates and other confectionery products; specialty chemicals, metal cutting tools, and components for aerospace and power generation applications; flooring, insulation, roofing and engineered, building and engineered components, paints and coatings, and bricks and masonry products, as well as offers homebuilding and manufactured housing finance; recreational vehicles, apparel products, jewelry, and custom picture framing products; and alkaline batteries. Additionally, it manufactures castings, forgings, fasteners/fastener systems, and aerostructures; titanium, steel, and nickel; and seamless pipes and fittings. The company distributes newspapers, televisions, and information; franchises and services quick service restaurants; distributes electronic components; and offers logistics services, grocery and foodservice distribution services, professional aviation training programs, and fractional aircraft ownership programs. In addition, it retails automobiles; furniture, bedding, and accessories; household appliances, electronics, and computers; jewelry, watches, crystal, china, stemware, flatware, gifts, and collectibles; kitchenware; and motorcycle accessories. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

Palomar Company Profile

There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc.

