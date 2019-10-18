Reviewing Evergy (EVRG) & Its Rivals

Evergy (NYSE: EVRG) is one of 24 public companies in the “Electric & other services combined” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Evergy to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Evergy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evergy 11.74% 6.44% 2.42% Evergy Competitors 5.12% 9.48% 2.62%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.4% of Evergy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of shares of all “Electric & other services combined” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Evergy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of shares of all “Electric & other services combined” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Evergy and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Evergy $4.28 billion $535.80 million 23.71 Evergy Competitors $8.22 billion $404.32 million 18.36

Evergy’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Evergy. Evergy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Evergy has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evergy’s competitors have a beta of 0.24, suggesting that their average stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Evergy and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evergy 1 3 2 0 2.17 Evergy Competitors 373 1686 1190 13 2.26

Evergy currently has a consensus target price of $66.17, indicating a potential upside of 4.51%. As a group, “Electric & other services combined” companies have a potential downside of 4.34%. Given Evergy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Evergy is more favorable than its competitors.

Dividends

Evergy pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Evergy pays out 71.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electric & other services combined” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.0% and pay out 68.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Evergy competitors beat Evergy on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

