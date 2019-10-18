Reviewing PowerFleet (PWFL) and Its Peers

PowerFleet (NASDAQ: PWFL) is one of 27 public companies in the “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare PowerFleet to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

PowerFleet has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PowerFleet’s peers have a beta of 1.65, suggesting that their average share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PowerFleet and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PowerFleet $53.06 million -$5.81 million -27.36 PowerFleet Competitors $354.32 million $28.73 million -23.30

PowerFleet’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than PowerFleet. PowerFleet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares PowerFleet and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PowerFleet -15.49% -13.05% -6.64% PowerFleet Competitors -19.93% 52.43% -4.70%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.2% of PowerFleet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of PowerFleet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for PowerFleet and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PowerFleet 0 0 1 0 3.00 PowerFleet Competitors 115 410 731 71 2.57

PowerFleet currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 99.34%. As a group, “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 17.36%. Given PowerFleet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe PowerFleet is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

PowerFleet peers beat PowerFleet on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

PowerFleet Company Profile

