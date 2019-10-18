Rexnord Corp Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share (NYSE:RXN)

Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Rexnord in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rexnord’s FY2020 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RXN. Bank of America downgraded Rexnord from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Rexnord has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

NYSE:RXN opened at $27.39 on Friday. Rexnord has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $30.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.70. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Rexnord had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $508.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Rexnord’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,482,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,793,000 after purchasing an additional 105,527 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,031,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,704,000 after purchasing an additional 160,009 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 21,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

