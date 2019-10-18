RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

RIBT stock opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.85. RiceBran Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $3.87.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.12% and a negative net margin of 52.99%. The business had revenue of $6.22 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Grain Co Continental purchased 17,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $47,169.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,326,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,707,348.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Baruch Halpern sold 11,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $29,915.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 193,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,062.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 79,962 shares of company stock worth $211,912. Insiders own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIBT. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the second quarter valued at $38,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 13.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 25.0% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 136.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 72,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

RiceBran Technologies processes and markets healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from raw rice bran. The company manufactures and distributes stabilized rice bran (SRB) in various granulations with other products and derivatives. It offers RiBalance, a rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich derivative of RiBalance; and protein and protein/fiber blends under the ProRyza brand.

