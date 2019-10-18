RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at National Securities

Equities researchers at National Securities assumed coverage on shares of RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RNET. ValuEngine upgraded RigNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on RigNet in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Get RigNet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RNET traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.87. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,458. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. RigNet has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $19.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.66.

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.26). RigNet had a negative return on equity of 34.33% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $60.33 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RigNet during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of RigNet by 31.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,977 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of RigNet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 206,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of RigNet by 11.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,716 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 20,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of RigNet by 7.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RigNet Company Profile

RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for RigNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RigNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.