Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Trading Up 15.4%

Shares of Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) were up 15.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.52 and last traded at $1.50, approximately 3,338,147 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 293% from the average daily volume of 848,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on REI shares. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on Ring Energy from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.30.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.64.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $51.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.66 million.

In other Ring Energy news, President David A. Fowler bought 20,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $34,445.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,814. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Randall Broaddrick bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $42,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 115,250 shares of company stock valued at $183,370.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REI. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Ring Energy by 78.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,485,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 651,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ring Energy by 218.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 688,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 471,744 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ring Energy by 12.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,095,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,311,000 after purchasing an additional 463,042 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ring Energy by 1,141.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 369,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Ring Energy by 1,030.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 399,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 364,229 shares during the last quarter.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

