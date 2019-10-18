Ripio Credit Network Market Cap Tops $18.86 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 18th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for $0.0370 or 0.00000466 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Binance, OKEx and Bittrex. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $18.86 million and approximately $489,063.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012888 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00001127 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 74.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,235,327 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi, Bancor Network, Upbit, C2CX, Kyber Network, Binance, Bittrex, OKEx, DragonEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

