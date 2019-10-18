RLI (NYSE:RLI) Issues Earnings Results

RLI (NYSE:RLI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $228.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.19 million. RLI had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 13.63%.

RLI opened at $94.96 on Friday. RLI has a 1-year low of $64.48 and a 1-year high of $97.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.32 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.67 and a 200-day moving average of $86.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is 44.88%.

In other RLI news, Director Michael E. Angelina acquired 1,000 shares of RLI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.79 per share, with a total value of $90,790.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $1,379,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on RLI from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 price objective on RLI and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RLI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

