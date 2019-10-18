RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This is an increase from RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

RMR Group has a payout ratio of 62.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect RMR Group to earn $2.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.3%.

RMR stock opened at $44.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.07. RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.69 and a fifty-two week high of $80.26.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $143.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.10 million. RMR Group had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 12.02%. Equities research analysts expect that RMR Group will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC upgraded RMR Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on RMR Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. S&P Equity Research upgraded RMR Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on RMR Group in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

