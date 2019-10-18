Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,709,633 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,398 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 0.7% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $204,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 346.0% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 577.0% in the second quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,365,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,075,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $184.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.74.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 27.71%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

In other Oracle news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $262,747.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,223.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 849,786 shares of company stock worth $44,213,156 over the last three months. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $56.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Oracle from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.38.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

