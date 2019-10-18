Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,446 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.19% of Booking worth $154,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its position in Booking by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 357,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,893,000 after purchasing an additional 120,885 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Booking by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in Booking by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $946,177,000 after purchasing an additional 201,869 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Booking by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $11.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,016.60. 191,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,692. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,991.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,875.35. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,606.27 and a one year high of $2,081.81. The company has a market cap of $85.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $22.80 by $0.79. Booking had a net margin of 28.19% and a return on equity of 56.70%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $20.13 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 102.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,930.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,300.00 target price (up from $2,160.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 target price (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,900.00 target price (up from $1,800.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,087.41.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

