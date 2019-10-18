Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 13,685 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,685 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.46% of Parker-Hannifin worth $107,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 126.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $34,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 254.3% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In other news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total value of $312,868.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,024.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.39 per share, with a total value of $475,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,558.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,234 shares of company stock worth $10,722,479. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.17. 32,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.43. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 1-year low of $140.82 and a 1-year high of $190.97. The company has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

PH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $178.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.60.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.