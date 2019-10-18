Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 21,439 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 535,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,439 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $128,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Anthem by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $371.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.67.

ANTM traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $248.20. 79,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,982. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $247.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.01. Anthem Inc has a 52-week low of $227.16 and a 52-week high of $317.99.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.88 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

In other Anthem news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total transaction of $152,937.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,932,570.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

