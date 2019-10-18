Robynne Sisco Sells 10,238 Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.42, for a total value of $1,867,615.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $157.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Workday Inc has a twelve month low of $117.72 and a twelve month high of $226.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.59. The firm has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of -129.42 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). Workday had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $887.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Workday by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Workday by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Workday by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Workday in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities set a $225.00 price objective on Workday and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup raised Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho set a $225.00 price objective on Workday and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.00.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.