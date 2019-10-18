Rocky Brands (RCKY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $61.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 million. On average, analysts expect Rocky Brands to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Rocky Brands stock opened at $32.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.21 million, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.53. Rocky Brands has a 1 year low of $22.44 and a 1 year high of $34.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.96.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RCKY shares. ValuEngine downgraded Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

In other Rocky Brands news, Director James L. Stewart sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $75,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,508 shares in the company, valued at $347,196.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Finn sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $59,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,681.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,185. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

