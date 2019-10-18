Rotork’s (ROR) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Rotork (LON:ROR) in a research note published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

ROR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Rotork from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Rotork from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Rotork has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 319 ($4.17).

LON ROR traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 299.20 ($3.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,349,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 309.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 304.84. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.77. Rotork has a 12 month low of GBX 232.60 ($3.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 330.70 ($4.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Rotork (LON:ROR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX 5.80 ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) by GBX 0.50 ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that Rotork will post 1364.9999572 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. Rotork’s payout ratio is currently 0.58%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Davis acquired 449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 320 ($4.18) per share, with a total value of £1,436.80 ($1,877.43).

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

