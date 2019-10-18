Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 1,731 Shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 3.0% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 156.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 453.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 70.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile stock opened at $28.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.60. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $22.71 and a 12 month high of $48.63.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $494.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.73 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 16.27%. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.2667 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.32%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SQM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $24.00 price target on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

