Royal Bank of Canada Has $2.16 Million Position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd (NYSE:WIA)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd (NYSE:WIA) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,263 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WIA. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC now owns 19,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd during the 2nd quarter worth about $493,000.

NYSE WIA opened at $11.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average of $11.43. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $11.83.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0345 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

