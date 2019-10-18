Royal Bank of Canada Has $2.20 Million Stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,821 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in AAON were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the 2nd quarter valued at $893,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,304,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 383,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,252,000 after buying an additional 98,825 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AAON alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

In related news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 4,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $201,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,608,834.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott M. Asbjornson sold 21,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $1,047,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 869,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,376,423.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAON stock opened at $47.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.51 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.82. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.56 and a 1-year high of $53.27.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $119.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.42 million. AAON had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.