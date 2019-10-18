Royal Bank of Canada Sells 14,189 Shares of SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS (BMV:ITE)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS (BMV:ITE) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,189 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITE. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 30,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.27. SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS has a twelve month low of $58.37 and a twelve month high of $60.70.

