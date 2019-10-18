Royal Bank of Canada Trims Delphi Energy (TSE:DEE) Target Price to C$0.10

Delphi Energy (TSE:DEE) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$0.15 to C$0.10 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 81.82% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Delphi Energy from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Get Delphi Energy alerts:

Shares of DEE stock remained flat at $C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. 282,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,422. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.17. Delphi Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.76, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12.

Delphi Energy (TSE:DEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$27.97 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delphi Energy will post -0.0109091 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Delphi Energy

Delphi Energy Corp., an oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Bigstone Montney property located in the Deep Basin of Northwest Alberta. It distributes natural gas through Alliance pipeline system in Chicago.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Delphi Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delphi Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.