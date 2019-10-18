Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $61.98

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.B) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $61.98 and traded as high as $58.73. Royal Dutch Shell shares last traded at $58.09, with a volume of 101,405 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $234.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.98.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.84 billion during the quarter. Royal Dutch Shell had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 10.03%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.799 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile (NYSE:RDS.B)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.