Royal Mail’s (RMG) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RMG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, July 12th. Liberum Capital cut Royal Mail to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Royal Mail to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 221.33 ($2.89).

Shares of LON:RMG opened at GBX 219.20 ($2.86) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 212.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 220.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.53. Royal Mail has a 52-week low of GBX 186.80 ($2.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 371.30 ($4.85).

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

