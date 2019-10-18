Royal Nickel (TSE:RNX) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Royal Nickel Corp (TSE:RNX) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Haywood Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$0.80 to C$0.60. The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 415175 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $204.76 million and a PE ratio of -11.94.

Royal Nickel (TSE:RNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$17.25 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Nickel Corp will post 0.0710448 EPS for the current year.

About Royal Nickel (TSE:RNX)

RNC Minerals, a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base and precious metal properties primarily in Canada. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, gold, and precious metal deposits. Its principal properties are the Beta Hunt mine located in Kambalda, Western Australia; and the Dumont Nickel-Cobalt project with 233 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 9,306.5 hectares located in the Abitibi mining camp, Quebec, as well as the Reed mine located in the Flin Flon, Manitoba.

