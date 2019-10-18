Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.65 Million

Equities analysts expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) to announce $101.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $100.60 million to $102.67 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group posted sales of $99.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full year sales of $466.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $466.50 million to $467.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $505.14 million, with estimates ranging from $502.47 million to $510.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $110.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.41 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 9.14%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RUTH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 502.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 29,983 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 13.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at about $587,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 21.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,061 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RUTH traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.58. 127,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,664. The firm has a market cap of $574.25 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.63. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $30.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.33.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

