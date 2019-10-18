Sage Capital Advisors llc Acquires 207 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2,245,986.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,802,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after buying an additional 12,802,125 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 29.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,706,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,168,910,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924,250 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 29,237.2% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,893,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877,062 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 100.1% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738,936 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 56.5% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 4,923,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,784 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPY traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $298.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,507,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,288,594. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.89. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $233.76 and a twelve month high of $302.63.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $1.3836 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

