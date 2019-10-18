Sage Capital Advisors llc Buys 228 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up 9.2% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in 3M were worth $12,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 1,337.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $490,689,000 after buying an additional 2,633,848 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in 3M by 17,524.1% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,680,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $168,081,000 after buying an additional 1,671,269 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in 3M by 351.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 540,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,730,000 after buying an additional 755,727 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in 3M by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,783,640,000 after buying an additional 472,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in 3M by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,688,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,613,040,000 after buying an additional 407,636 shares during the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.27. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $150.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.93.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $177,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 target price on shares of 3M and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.54.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

